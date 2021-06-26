MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $56.69 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $56.69 million and $237,693.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00016017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00380484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.36 or 0.00939391 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,747,951 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

