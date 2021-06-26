Mina Price Reaches $1.34 (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00004233 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $219.31 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00164844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.57 or 1.00378132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 163,118,883 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.