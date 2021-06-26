MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) & Compass (NYSE:COMP) Critical Contrast

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million 2.56 $5.38 million N/A N/A Compass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Compass.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MIND C.T.I. and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67

Compass has a consensus target price of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 62.58%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 24.29% 27.25% 18.25% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Compass on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. Additionally, the company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.