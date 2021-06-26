Minereum (MNE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,453.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $53,453.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00595752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038252 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,560,660 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.