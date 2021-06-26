Minter Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $40,385.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $25.51 million and approximately $40,385.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00166545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00096083 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,338,200,120 coins and its circulating supply is 4,132,990,553 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

