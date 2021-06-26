MintMe.com Coin Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $352,313.27 and approximately $859.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,644.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.09 or 0.05644161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.38 or 0.01413761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00390591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00125059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.03 or 0.00619480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00391836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006981 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00038099 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

