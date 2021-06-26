Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $351.54 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $351.54 or 0.01119748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $35.76 million and approximately $52,032.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00045262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00164056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,350.39 or 0.99857849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 101,724 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

