Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $351.80 on Top Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $35.79 million and $556.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $351.80 or 0.01071262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00168241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00092157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,979.96 or 1.00427741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 101,724 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

