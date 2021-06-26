Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.32 or 0.00076596 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $23,668.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00044814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00165586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00094354 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,667.59 or 0.99748106 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,331,638 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

