Mist Trading Down 30.4% Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $921,441.51 and $1,115.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00576739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037854 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.