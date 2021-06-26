Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 289.40 ($3.78). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.76), with a volume of 392,570 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 934.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

