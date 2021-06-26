Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $33.79 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $33.79 million and $7.14 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00141821 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000787 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

