MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,020.07

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 36.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. MMOCoin has a market cap of $175,020.07 and approximately $319.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

