Modefi Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $561,331.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.00571358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00037621 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,375,653 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.