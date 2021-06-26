ModiHost Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $115,920.14 and approximately $25,631.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00571903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037839 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

AIM is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

