Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Down 37.4% This Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00052576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00583294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

