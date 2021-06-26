Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,470 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.32% of Momo worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Momo in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Momo by 209.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Momo by 270.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

