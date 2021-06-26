MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.66 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $84.66 million and $1.73 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,009.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.83 or 0.05642956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.59 or 0.01407947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.00390866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00125722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00615685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.27 or 0.00387851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00038594 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.