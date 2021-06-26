Monavale Price Down 40.6% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $380.53 or 0.01204292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $63,804.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00389389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,084 coins and its circulating supply is 7,947 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

