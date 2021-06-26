Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 943,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,226,000 after acquiring an additional 176,428 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $6,066,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,189,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,131,000 after buying an additional 239,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

