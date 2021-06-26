Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. 5,676,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,861. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

