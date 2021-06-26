MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,964.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $1,964.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00030671 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00139731 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 225,713,108 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.