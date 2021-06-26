MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $1,964,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $178,536,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $379.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,385,726.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,927 shares of company stock worth $116,383,127 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

