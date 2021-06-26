Monkey Project (MONK) Trading Down 25.8% This Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $733,220.95 and approximately $2,474.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,743,715 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

