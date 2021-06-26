Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.99. The stock had a trading volume of 806,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.25. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $366.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.