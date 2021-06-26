MoonSwap Trading Down 32.3% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000789 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $2,883.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00392037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,771,998 coins and its circulating supply is 22,751,497 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.