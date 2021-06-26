MoonTrust (MNTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $65,999.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00165634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00096429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.16 or 1.00063902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002915 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

