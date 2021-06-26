Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,699 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NYSE MS opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

