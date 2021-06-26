Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.44. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$33.13, with a volume of 92,027 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. CIBC increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morneau Shepell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is presently 202.07%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.