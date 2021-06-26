MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Hits $0.0285 on Top Exchanges

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $1,837.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 68,198,283 coins and its circulating supply is 52,519,447 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

