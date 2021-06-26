Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 14.85 ($0.19). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 14.15 ($0.18), with a volume of 84,816 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

