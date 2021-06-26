Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,737 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of Mplx worth $126,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $105,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

