Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $681.53 Million

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce $681.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $34.10 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

