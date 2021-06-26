MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of MRC Global worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

