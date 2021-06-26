mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges (MTA)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002101 BTC on major exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053012 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003335 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019994 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000300 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.00587658 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038452 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

