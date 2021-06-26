mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.65 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.65 million and $8,244.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.64 or 1.00127184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

