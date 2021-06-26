mStable USD Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $42.76 million and approximately $3,975.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.96 or 1.00075856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.