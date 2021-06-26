M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in M&T Bank by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 272,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in M&T Bank by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $151.33. 1,192,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,978. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.38.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

