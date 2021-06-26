Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

