Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.10. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

