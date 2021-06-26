Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

