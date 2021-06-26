Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.68. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

