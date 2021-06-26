Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 21,976 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,976 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 549.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 121.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $380.66 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $384.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.