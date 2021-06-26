Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,326 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of STORE Capital worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,851,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after buying an additional 643,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

