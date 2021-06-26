My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.71 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $673,373.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded flat against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002214 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00164435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.27 or 1.00004420 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,629,649 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

