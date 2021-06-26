Myriad Market Cap Hits $5.88 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $8,619.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,786,714,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

