Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $5,463.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,786,621,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

