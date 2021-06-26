Mysterium Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,637.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $10,637.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00571652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037778 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

