MyWish Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. MyWish has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $8.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00571652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037778 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

