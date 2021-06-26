Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,016.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $19,016.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00164435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.27 or 1.00004420 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

